Elly Kalekwa plays mentor's role ahead of Sofapaka's clash against Vihiga United

Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa has been forced to play the ‘motivator’ role as Batoto Ba Mungu prepares to face Vihiga United at the Bukhungu Stadium.

Sofapaka is faring badly in the league; lying 11th with only one win from six games, and with a tough away fixture, the team surely needed some moral support. And where best could that have come from if not from the flamboyant Congolese businessman?

Having watched his side go down to Tusker last time out, Kalekwa took time off to pay a visit to Sofapaka’s training camp where he urged players to start posting positive results.

“I want to urge all of you to keep playing your roles with discipline, commitment, and excellence. I am behind you and if we all work hard as a team, there is nothing we cannot achieve,” further stated the club boss.

“I have faith in you. I know what you can do as players and I trust that you will get back to winning ways. The most important thing for us is to get wins and the best reward you can give me is the three points,” Kalekwa was quoted by Sofapaka.co.ke.

Melis Medo will gauge his side with a friendly game against the National Super League side Police FC on Wednesday morning in Ruiru before departing to Kakamega on Saturday morning for the Sunday tie.