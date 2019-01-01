Elly Kalekwa condemns referee Andrew Juma for alleged bias

Sofapaka ended up drawing 2-2 against Tusker even after a two-goal lead

President Elly Kalekwa has said referee Andrew Juma did not deserve to officiate the match between his team and FC.

Batoto ba Mungu gave away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with the Brewers at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos. However, Kalekwa was left infuriated with the way the game was officiated by Juma.

"He, (Juma), was pathetic in our game against Tusker, he was openly biased from the first to the final whistle. He overlooked most of our fouls but was quick to call when our player committed the same foul," Kalekwa told Goal.

"What irked me the most is when Umaru Kasumba was fouled in front of him but he did nothing; no card and no free-kick to us. He later allowed Boniface Muchiri's goal to stand despite the fact that he came from an offside position."

Kalekwa is also adamant that Juma had an alleged hidden agenda.

"We are aware that Juma is Boniface Oluoch's ( goalkeeper) brother and we are the main challengers, so I do not think he was the person to officiate our game."

The official has distanced himself from reports that he harassed the referee after the game.

"I just wanted him [the referee] to explain why he officiated the game like that, and where the three extra minutes came from? I am one of the Kenyan Premier League Directors and considering the fact that the game was live meant many people watched it, no investor could come in with things like those."

The 2-2 draw left Sofapaka in second position, seven points behind leaders Gor Mahia.