Elloh and Boho score as Logrono lose to Levante

The Ivorian and Equato-guinean continued their superb form despite their side crumbling to the hosts in the Spanish fixture

Rebecca Elloh and Jade Boho were on target as Logrono narrowly lost 3-2 against Levante in Saturday's Spanish Primera Iberdrola encounter.

Ivorian Elloh and Equato-guinean Boho starred in their side's 3-0 win over Deportivo La Coruna last week and they continued with their impressive performances in front of goal despite their defeat.

Having helped their side end an eight-match winless run, Jose Moncayo handed the African duo starting roles against María Pry's side, who also defeated Real Madrid 2-1 last week.

The quest for back-to-back wins got off to a false start for Logrono as Argentine Estefania Banini set up Macedonian Natasa Andonova to open the scoring for the hosts after just four minutes of action.

Logrono, however, got themselves back into the mix in the 18th minute when Elloh netted the equaliser to cancel the hosts' opener.

On return from recess, the visitors continued from where they left off in the first half as Boho got her side in front for the first time in the encounter three minutes after the restart.

The visitors' lead did not last for too long as Esther Gonzalez netted from the spot to ensure the hosts bounced back in the 50th minute.

14 minutes from time, Pry's team broke the resilence of the visitors through Lucia Gomez's striker to grab the important winner.

With her latest goal, Boho, who featured from the start to finish, now has five goals and five assists for Logrono this season.

Article continues below

Ivorian Guehai featured for the duration of the game, while compatriot Elloh, who played for 66 minutes, increased her tally to four in 23 outings for Logrono.

Kenya's Cynthia Musongo also saw the final 24 minutes of the encounter, Ghana's Grace Asantewaa and South Africa's Nothando Vilakazi were not dressed for the fixture.

The defeat saw Logrono move to 15th on the log, with 19 points from 24 matches this season. The Africans will be anxious to ensure their side return to winning ways when they face Real Madrid on April 4.