Eliud Lokuwam: Posta Rangers sign striker from Gor Mahia

The player has been playing for the mailmen on-loan from the KPL champions, but his move has now been made permanent

Posta FC have completed the signing of striker Eliud Lokuwam ahead of the 2020/21 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

The Mailmen have been restructuring for the new campaign and they see the 23-year-old as an important figure in the team. The striker joined the team albeit on loan from .

He went on to start the season on a high, scoring two goals but the injury cut short his season. However, the attacker had done enough to convince the technical bench to sign him.

"I can confirm Lokuwam has joined permanently after serving us in the abandoned season but on loan from Gor Mahia," the Mailmen head coach Sammy Omollo confirmed to Goal on Monday.

"He has shown his ability and potential during the short period he was with us. As a result, the technical bench and the management at large have opted to hand him a two-year contract."

The 50-year-old has further explained what he is expecting from his new signing.

"He can lead the line well and with better service he can score many goals," Omollo revealed.

"Lokuwam's discipline is also good, and he is eager to learn more; he will help us for sure."

Dennis Oalo has been linked with a move to the Mailmen and the former defender does not rule out the possibility of signing the youngster.

"Oalo is a good striker with the ability and potential to be among the best in the KPL," Omollo continued.

"At Gor Mahia, he will have limited chances of playing considering the fact that there are already established players ahead of him. It will be tough for him to get playing time regularly and we want to change that.

"We are in talks with him and I am hopeful he will agree to join us. Early signs are positive but in football, you cannot say it is done until all paperwork is complete.

"We are also aiming at bringing on board a quality goalkeeper who will help us in the new season. We are not intending to sign many players who might destabilize the team."