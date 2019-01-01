Eliud Kipchoge: Wanyama tips Kenyan runner to break World marathon record

The Harambee Stars captain hopes the long-distance hero can write a new chapter in the world's athletics history

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama believes 's marathon hero Eliud Kipchoge can run a marathon in a sub-two-hour time.

Kipchoge, 34, is already in Vienna, for the marathon which dates have been set from October 12 to 14, with Wanyama optimistic the long-distance runner can accomplish the feat.

“Let me take this earliest opportunity to wish my friend and countryman [Eliud] Kipchoge the best in 'INEOS159 Challenge' in Vienna, Austria this weekend. I believe in your capability to run that marathon in 1:59 [one hour and 59 minutes] brother," Wanyama wrote on his Twitter account.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga also believes Kipchoge will break the mark.

“I fully embrace the #INEOS159 motto that no human is limited or should be,” wrote Odinga on his social media page.

“[Kipchoge] has never been limited. We have faith having done 2:00:25, this gallant son of Kenya and Africa will make it 1:59. Go Eliud, we are behind you for something new, something unlimited.”

The current marathon world record holder will also be looking to break the record he set last year when he won the Berlin marathon with a record time of 2:01:39 hours.

Vienna was picked for the marathon challenge due to its favourable weather conditions in the month of October.

After intensive training at Kaptagat in Elgeyo-Marakwet county, the runner accompanied by his coach Patrick Sang, left for Europe on Wednesday.