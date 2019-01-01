Kenya

Eliud Kipchoge: Kenyans united as athlete aims to break mark in Vienna

Kipchoge.
Harambee Stars captain leading the line as Kenyans unite to support the runner who will attempt to break a world record

Kenyan athlete Eluid Kipchoge has received all the support available ahead of his date with destiny on Saturday.

The marathon great will attempt to beat his own record when he races in Vienna, Austria in a contest dubbed the INEOS 1:59 Challenge.

Kipchoge holds the men's world record for the distance with a time of 2hr 01min 39sec, which he set in the flat Berlin marathon on September 16, 2018.

In May 2017, he already tried to break the two-hour barrier, running on the Monza National Autodrome racing circuit in Italy, but at 2hr 00min 25sec failed narrowly.

Tottenham Hotspur and Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama, who currently is in camp with the national team as they prepare to face Mozambique in a friendly on Sunday, has led the football fraternity to wish Kipchoge well alongside Kashiwa Resyol striker Michael Olunga.

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) newcomers Wazito FC have also not been left behind in rallying behind Kipchoge.

Other Kenyan personalities led by President Uhuru Kenyatta have taken to social media to wish him well. Kenyatta also phoned Kipchoge to fire him up as he attempts to break the record.

