Eliud Kipchoge: Kenyans united as athlete aims to break mark in Vienna

Harambee Stars captain leading the line as Kenyans unite to support the runner who will attempt to break a world record

Kenyan athlete Eluid Kipchoge has received all the support available ahead of his date with destiny on Saturday.

The marathon great will attempt to beat his own record when he races in Vienna, in a contest dubbed the INEOS 1:59 Challenge.

Kipchoge holds the men's world record for the distance with a time of 2hr 01min 39sec, which he set in the flat Berlin marathon on September 16, 2018.

In May 2017, he already tried to break the two-hour barrier, running on the Monza National Autodrome racing circuit in , but at 2hr 00min 25sec failed narrowly.

Hotspur and Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama, who currently is in camp with the national team as they prepare to face Mozambique in a friendly on Sunday, has led the football fraternity to wish Kipchoge well alongside Kashiwa Resyol striker Michael Olunga.

Kenyan Premier League ( ) newcomers Wazito FC have also not been left behind in rallying behind Kipchoge.

Other Kenyan personalities led by President Uhuru Kenyatta have taken to social media to wish him well. Kenyatta also phoned Kipchoge to fire him up as he attempts to break the record.

As you embark on the #IneosChallenge in Vienna today, I am sending all my support and best wishes to you @EliudKipchoge. I believe you can break your own record because #NoHumanIsLimited. You have put in the world map. Go now; make history. #Eliud159 #Ineos159 #AskKirubi pic.twitter.com/rc2KD3WKxa — Chris Kirubi (@CKirubi) October 12, 2019

👉 @EliudKipchoge will win the race #INEOS159 #NoHumanIsLimited @INEOS159 pic.twitter.com/pl0QwDlNxW — Kakamega_pundit🇰🇪 (@Kakamega_pundit) October 12, 2019

All said and done #NoHumanIsLimited @EliudKipchoge @INEOS159

Its possible, it can be done, it is just a challenge

Go Go Go Go!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9fzVlWAng3 — #Eliud159 (@LuckyBrianBless) October 12, 2019

I wish @EliudKipchoge the best as he attempts to become the first able bodied human to run a marathon under sub two hours! I am absolutely elated to have shared a nationality and lifetime with a champion! He has captured the imagination of my generation! #Eliud159 @INEOS159 pic.twitter.com/q6uZcI8ghN — Anthony Nyasimi (@antonynyasimi) October 12, 2019

What a time to be alive! All the eyes in the World are about to watch the GOAT-WC @EliudKipchoge beating the time. Go for it Eliud. #NoHumanIsLimited #ineos159challenge pic.twitter.com/2PlxpRZz3U — Dan Mwangi™ (@ItsDanMwangi) October 12, 2019

President Kenyatta today made a phone call to @EliudKipchoge and wished him success in tomorrow's #INEOS159 challenge. He assured the elite runner of the entire country's backing as he sets out to make history as the first human being to run a full marathon in under two hours. pic.twitter.com/rf230kkZea — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) October 11, 2019

Let me take this earliest opportunity to wish my friend and countryman @EliudKipchoge the best in the @INEOS159 in Vienna Austria this weekend.I believe you in your capability will run that marathon in 1:59 bro. pic.twitter.com/aSZP15MORc — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) October 9, 2019

I fully embrace the #INEOS159 motto that no human is limited or should be. @EliudKipchoge has never been limited. We have faith that having done 2:00:25, this gallant son of Kenya and Africa will make it 1:59. Go go Eliud, we are behind you for something new, something unlimited. pic.twitter.com/8ZGmjZGvnt — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) October 9, 2019