Eleven teams to feature in inaugural Cecafa Women's Champions League in Kenya

The Eastern African ruling body has revealed their schedule and teams to play in the maiden zonal women's club tournament

The Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations has confirmed 11 teams will feature in the inaugural Cecafa Women's Champions League slated for Kenya later this year.

In March, the Executive Director of Cecafa, Auka Gacheo announced that Kenya will host the Cecafa Women’s Champions League, while the 2021 Cecafa Women’s Challenge Cup will take place n Djibouti.

The 2021 Caf Women's Champions League finals come up later November, with seven teams qualifying through zonal qualifiers, including Cecafa joining the winner of the host nation.

And Kenya confirmed that 11 out of 12 countries in the area will compete in the maiden edition of the Eastern Africa region.

Besides host Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan, Uganda, Ethiopia, Sudan, Eritrea, Djibouti, Rwanda, Burundi and Zanzibar are presenting their representatives for the club competition.

“We held a Cecafa meeting which was well attended at the Sofitel Hotel in Rabat on Thursday and deliberated on several issues including the calendar for 2021,” Gacheo said in Rabat in March.

"It will be the first time that Djibouti hosts a Cecafa tournament. It was confirmed that Somalia will not participate in the Women’s Champions League qualifier."

Vihiga Queens of Kenya, Loza Abera's Nigid Bank of Ethiopia, PVP Buyenzi of Burundi are the already confirmed representatives so far from 11 nations.

To qualify for the inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League, the eventual winner will emerge as representatives of the zonal championship to be held in Kenya from July 17 to August 1.

Despite claims of Morocco, Caf is yet to officially the inaugural host of the Caf Women’s Champions League final later in November.