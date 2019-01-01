Electoral Board reveals venues for upcoming FKF county elections

The Football Federation’s (FKF) Electoral Board has revealed the venues for the upcoming county elections set to be held in 18 counties across the country.

The elections will see delegates drawn from clubs across the 18 counties pick six candidates per branch to lead their football development agenda.

Dates for the country elections have been set for November 23, 2019.

The Board is, in the meantime, conducting voter verification, following its publication of the voter register last week. It has further opened a three-day window, between November 13, and November 15, in which disputes relating to the voter register will be heard.

Those not satisfied with the Board’s decisions can further seek recourse at the FKF Appeals Committee, if need be, between November 18 and November 20.

As it stands, current president Nick Mwendwa is expected to win the presidency unopposed after no one else offered their candidacy for the post.

Mwendwa and his running partner Doris Petra Mao will continue as the president and deputy president, respectively, after they were cleared by the Electoral Board with no one else available to challenge them in the upcoming elections.

Former FKF president Sam Nyamweya, ex-Vihiga county governor Moses Akaranga and 's chief executive officer Lordvick Aduda had initially publicly declared their interest to unseat Mwendwa, but did not present themselves for vetting and clearance.

The final list of eligible voters will be published on November 21 before the county elections on November 23, while the national polls will take place on December 7.