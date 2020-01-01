Electoral Board kicks off County FKF nominations, verification exercise

The Board has started to receive nomination papers for aspirants seeking for seats in the County ahead of national elections

The Football Federation (FKF) has started nominations and the verification exercise ahead of the upcoming football elections in the country.

The Electoral Board led by Kentice Tikolo has already set October 17 as the date for the national elections which will be preceded by grassroots polls held across the 47 counties on September 19.

“Football Kenya Federation's Electoral Board has on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, started receiving nomination forms from aspirants seeking elective positions at the county level,” read the statement from the board obtained by Goal.

More teams

“The Board received forms from aspirants from Mombasa, West Pokot, Nairobi East, Taita Taveta, and Trans Nzoia counties on day one. The exercise ends tomorrow, Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

“Aspirants seeking elective positions at the national level will submit their papers on August 31, 2020.”

On Saturday, the Electoral Board continued with the process of holding elections after they published the official register for voters who will take part in the exercise.

“FKF Electoral Board has published the final list of clubs eligible to vote at both county and national level in the upcoming FKF elections,” revealed the statement obtained by Goal.

“This comes after the lapse of a disputes’ resolution window last week, by the Electoral Board. The Board will on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, publish the final register of delegates eligible to vote at both levels.”

It will be the third time in a year that the FKF will be holding elections.

The previous two exercises were nullified by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) last December and in March this year, with SDT chairman John Ohaga ruling the rules of engagement were flouted on both occasions.

On setting the guidelines for the exercise, Tikolo insisted the FKF Electoral Code, which has been the contentious issue with most presidential candidates saying it should be changed, will remain in force.

Article continues below

“In consonance with the directive from Fifa and in the spirit of progression, the FKF electoral process shall be predicated upon the FKF Statutes, the FKF Electoral Code currently in force and/or the Fifa Statutes/guidelines where required or where applicable,” Tikolo said.

“The electoral process shall begin at the county level in accordance with article 27 of the FKF (2017) Constitution.”

FKF presidential aspirants Sam Nyamweya, Twaha Mbarak, Nicholas Musonye, have strongly opposed the decision to use the Code and have already moved to court to have the exercise stopped.