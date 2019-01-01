Elections marred by irregularities will be cancelled - Sports Registrar Wasike warns FKF

Rose Wasike wants the federation to prove it is adhering to laid down laws and regulations which govern elections in Kenya

Sports Registrar Rose Wasike has warned the Football Federation (FKF) elections results would be cancelled should it be carried out without regard to election laws.

The FKF is set to hold county elections in November, before the national poll in December, but Wasike has advised the federation to adhere to elections regulations which, if they fail to, will mean the results are null and void.

Wasike's warning comes just days after Fifa urged third parties not to interfere with the elections.

“Elections shall be held in accordance with the general principles for the election system as stipulated in Article 81 of the constitution,” Wasike said in a letter to FKF and seen by Goal.

“Please note that failure to register county sports associations and adhere to my advice before elections are carried out will leave me with no option but cancel the elections and thereafter cancel the registration certificate of FKF.”

“I know that Football Kenya Federation is affiliated to Fifa, Caf and Cecafa. It should, however, be noted that FKF is not exempted from the application of the Kenyan Constitution 2010 which is the supreme law of the land and is not exempted from the application of the Sports Act No. 25 of 2013.”

The Sports Registrar further told the FKF to make sure all relevant bodies are incorporated in order to ensure fair and transparent polls

“Please note that at least one umbrella sports organization, the sports registrar and the ministry through the commissioner of sports are observers and should, therefore, attend scheduled meetings of the (electoral) board as observers,” warned Wasike.

“Invitation letters should, therefore, reach them early enough to enable them to attend meetings as required.”

Wasike further demanded the FKF furnishes her with relevant details of electoral board members to ascertain whether they meet the threshold of holding fair elections.

“It is, therefore, my kind request that details of the five appointed members are availed to me urgently to enable me to determine whether they are independent to avoid interference with the election process in any way or block those interested from vying,” she demanded.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa confirmed receipt of the letter, saying it was a small matter they will solve on Monday.

“We received the letter late on Friday and could not respond then, we will respond on Monday,” Mwendwa told Goal.

“It is a small matter which should not be blown out of proportion because we have followed the laid down procedures as far as the election process is concerned and we will give them a detailed reply on Monday.”