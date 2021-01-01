Elected Gor Mahia officials to continue serving until registrar decides on returns - Ochola

The K'Ogalo elections were conducted on August 8 last year where Ambrose Rachier was re-elected chairman unopposed

Elected officials will continue serving Football Kenya Federation Premier League giants Gor Mahia until the Sports Registrar directs otherwise.

In the August 8 elections, Ambrose Rachier was re-elected the chairman unopposed, as Samuel Ochola came in as the Secretary-General, Francis Wasuna was elected the vice-chairman while Dolphina Odhiambo came in as the treasurer.

The unsatisfied individuals led by former treasurer Sally Bolo filed a petition with the court, stating the exercise was marred with irregularities.

"Following [Friday's] court decision that reverted the contention on our club's officials to the Sports Registrar for clarity and direction, I wish to state that the officials who were elected on August 8, 2020 will continue to run the club's affairs until the Sports Registrar rejects the returns of the Electoral Board or otherwise," read a statement from the club signed by Ochola and obtained by Goal.

"If the returns from the Electoral Board are rejected, the aggrieved parties may appeal to the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT).

"Meanwhile, as we await for the due course, the club's activities will be run/managed by the four elected Executive Committee officials who came to office after the elections of August 8, 2020."

After the elections, the government through Sports registrar Rose Wasike petitioned to have the process nullified.

In court papers filed before the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT), Wasike wanted the elections to be repeated after two months.

The papers seen by Goal cited the club’s Electoral Board for various malpractices during the exercise.

Among the illegalities cited by Wasike is a failure by Gor Mahia to use the Institute of Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) online voting system and the failure to properly vet candidates who contested in the elections.

Wasike said in the document obtained by Goal: “Only three of the contestants were able to provide the required documents needed for them to contest in the elections.”

Surprisingly according to the registrar, even club chairman Ambrose Rachier allegedly failed to give a clearance certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) as well as the certificate of clearance from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation.

"In view of the above, the sports registrar requests the SDT to nullify the recently held elections and the same be held after two months," added Wasike.

Wasike also blamed the club for the late submission of its new constitution to her office and asked the club to be compelled to undertake the exercise afresh after the club elections.