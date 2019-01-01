Eldoret Youth puncture Wazito’s wheel, Ushuru, Stima to race clear with wins

If Ushuru and Nairobi Stima win their respective matches then Wazito will have further ground to cover

Wazito’s charge to reclaim Premier League ( ) promotion suffered a big blow as they fell in Eldoret on Friday.

A 2-1 defeat to Eldoret Youth means that Wazito, third on the National Super League log, will have a bigger challenge should leaders Ushuru defeat Shabana and Nairobi Stma, second in the race, see off Green Commandoes.

The Taxmen and the Power men all play on Saturday as the National Super League week 26 continues.

Joe Waithera’s leveler could not save Wazito from the fall in North Rift as Fred Obola’s opener and Anthony Kingua winner ensured Eldoret Youth bagged all three points on home turf.

Friday Results: Administration Police 2-2 Thika United, FC Talanta 3-3 Fortune Sacco, Coast Stima 5-2 Kangemi All-Stars, Nairobi City Stars 2-1 Modern Coast , Eldoret Youth 2-1 Wazito.

Saturday fixtures: Shabana vs Ushuru (Gusii Stadium, 3 pm) Nairobi Stima vs Green Commandos (Karuturi Grounds, 3 pm) Kisumu All Stars vs Migori Youth (Moi Stadium Kisumu, 3 pm).

Sunday fixtures: St. Joseph’s Youth vs Kenya Police (Afraha Stadium, 11 am) Bidco United vs Kibera Black Stars (Thika Stadium, 4 pm).