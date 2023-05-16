El Loco is back! Former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa named head coach of Uruguay on a deal through to 2026 World Cup

Former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has returned to management, with Uruguay making the enigmatic Argentine their new head coach.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 67-year-old has been out of work since leaving Elland Road in February 2022, with a memorable three-and-a-half-year stint with the Whites brought to a close at that point. Bielsa took in 170 games in charge of Leeds, winning 81 of those and returning the club to the Premier League in 2020 following a 16-year absence from the English top-flight.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Uruguayan Football Association has announced that Bielsa will be taking over on a deal through to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. They say that the South American tactician, who is famed for his analysis of opponents and never taking a seat in any dugout, will “write a new chapter in his book” with La Celeste.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bielsa, who is affectionately known as ‘El Loco’ due to his passionate and somewhat unique approach to management, succeeds Diego Alonso as Uruguay coach – with a change made on the back of a disappointing group stage exit at the 2022 World Cup.

WHAT NEXT? Bielsa has previously worked in club football at the likes of Athletic Club, Marseille and Lille, and in the international game with Argentina and Chile. His first major tournament outing with his new group of players – ones that can expect to do plenty of running – will come at the 2024 Copa America in the United States.