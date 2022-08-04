Ekoku: Ex-Nigeria striker backs Mane's choice to move from Liverpool to Bayern Munich and succeed

The Senegal international has been tipped to shine at Allianz Arena having impressed during his time with the Reds

Sadio Mane will succeed at German elite division side Bayern Munich, according to former Nigeria international Efan Ekoku.

The Senegalese forward informed Liverpool of his desire to leave the club – having just one year left on his contract.

Subsequently, he was signed by the Bavarians in a €41 million (£35m/$43m) move, where he is expected to replace hero Robert Lewandowski who joined La Liga side Barcelona.

Mane enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Anfield while contributing 120 goals in 269 appearances.

Buoyed by the reigning African Player of the Year’s impressive run during his time in England, the 55-year-old who played for Norwich City and Sheffield Wednesday during his active days is confident that the star forward will impress at Allianz Arena.

"I think that as a top-class player and professional, he will succeed at Bayern for sure," Ekoku told BBC Sport Africa.

"He's made a good choice. If you're going to leave a big club like Liverpool and if you are still at the peak of your powers, then you've got to choose wisely.

"Mane has done and gone to a club as storied as Liverpool, over the last 40 to 50 years, in Bayern. The chances of him being successful in the Bundesliga with Bayern are just as great, if not more so."

Ekoku also stated that the African star will not have issues adjusting to life in Bavaria as well as banging in the goals.

"If Mane can hit 18-20 goals in the league and 25-plus in all competitions over the last four or five years for Liverpool, there's no reason why he shouldn't be hitting those figures in the Bundesliga,” he continued.



"It'd be tough as it'll take him a while to adjust. I think he should acclimatise pretty well.



"Mane is a competitor, he's a real warrior. I've got no doubts about him."

After his youth career at Generation Foot, Mane moved to Metz – where he earned his first professional contract. He has also enjoyed spells at Red Bull Salzburg and Southampton.

Mane has been an instant hit for Julian Nagelsmann’s squad since joining them. He was on target as Bayern Munich silenced RB Leipzig to win the German Super Cup.