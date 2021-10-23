Ejuke scores in CSKA Moscow’s comeback win over Krylia Sovetov

Chidera Ejuke continued with his fine form for CSKA Moscow as his goal helped the Horses to a 3-1 comeback victory over Krylia Sovetov.

Unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions, the hosts were hoping to stroll past the newly-promoted side at the VEB Arena.

However, it was the visitors who took a shock lead through Ivan Sergeyev in the 11th minute after he was teed up by Yuri Gorshkov.

Despite their numerous attacking forays, Aleksei Berezutski’s men were unable to restore parity as they went into the half-time break with a goal deficit.

In a positive twist of fate, Ejuke equalised for CSKA Moscow three minutes before the hour mark.

That goal lifted their spirit and they took the lead for the first time through Fyodor Chalov in the 85th minute, while Anton Zabolotny sealed all three points four minutes later.

Following this result, CSKA Moscow move to third in the Russian top-flight log having accrued 23 points from 12 matches, while the newly-promoted side remains eighth with 16 points from the same number of matches.

They travel to the Kazan Arena Central Stadium for their next outing against Leonid Slutsky’s Rubin Kazan on October 26. Before that crunch fixture, Berezutski’s men are guests of Metallurg Lipetsk in a Russian Cup fixture.

The skilful Super Eagles star saw off competition from captain Igor Akinfeev and Anton Zabolotny to be named as the club’s Player of the Month for September.

Although he did not find the net, the winger delivered notable performances for the Red Blues who were unbeaten in all four matches played during that period.

The 23-year-old began his professional career at Gombe United in 2016 before heading to Europe where he represented Norwegian side Valeranga between 2017 and 2019.

On the international scene, he made his Super Eagles debut on October 13, 2020, as Gernot Rohr’s men settled for a 1-1 draw with Tunisia in an international friendly played at the Jacques Lemans Arena.

Following his arrival in Russia, Ejuke expressed his desire to emulate his international teammate Ahmed Musa by flourishing with the 13-time Russian kings.