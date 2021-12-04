Ejuke’s assist helps CSKA Moscow end Premier League winless run

Chidera Ejuke provided the assist that helped CSKA Moscow end their four-game winless streak in the Russian Premier League on Saturday.

Ejuke laid the pass for Emil Bohinen to break the deadlock at the Solidarnost Arena in the 75th minute as the visitors beat Krylya Sovetov 1-0.

The contribution extended the Nigeria international's tally to three assists and four goals after 17 Premier League appearances this campaign.

The last time CSKA Moscow bagged a league win was on October 23 against the same opponent, in an encounter that ended 3-1.

Ejuke was on parade for 90 minutes and he completed the most dribbles (three) and most key passes (three) in the encounter before he was replaced in stoppage time by Bruno Fuchs.

Meanwhile, manager Aleksei Berezutski lauded the influence of the Super Eagles star when asked if he can fill the void created by Nikola Vlasic following his move to West Ham United in August.

“Today he made a very good pass, gave a great pass. Let's see, it's hard to talk about it at the moment,” Berezutsky told the club’s website.

“The first 45 minutes did not work out at all. We created the first dangerous moment, but after that Krylia controlled the game in the first half.

Article continues below

“In the second half of the meeting we were able to break it, looked better than the opponent. Maybe the result is not entirely logical, the game does not suit me and the coaching staff. But victory is victory."

The crucial away win lifted CSKA Moscow to the fourth position on the league table with 27 points after 17 matches, 10 points behind leaders Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Ejuke and his teammates will be focused on building on Saturday's victory when they host Arsenal Tula at the VEB Arena for their next league fixture on December 11.