Sofapaka, Gor Mahia, or AFC Leopards to win FKF Shield - Selebwa
Gilbert Selebwa believes Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards and Sofapaka stand a chance of winning this year's FKF Shield.
All three teams will be in action this weekend in the second round of the competition in different venues across the country. Sofapaka will be playing minnows Balaji EPZ on Saturday, while Gor Mahia will be against Naivas FC as AFC Leopards tackle Elim FC respectively on Sunday.
The tactician believes the three teams have enough quality as compared to other teams taking part in the competition.
"It is a competition every team wishes to win to play in the Caf Confederation Cup," Selebwa told Goal on Friday.
"Tusker decided to concentrate on the league leaving the three teams to fight for the Shield. AFC Leopards are currently on a good run and they want to win the competition to get back to continental football.
"Former champions Sofapaka will also fight for it because just like Leopards, they want continental football. But they will get stiff competition from Gor Mahia who have been consistent on the pitch in all competitions."
Defending champions Bandari FC will play KSG Ogopa on Sunday at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos while 2018 champions Kariobangi Sharks will have a relatively easier task against Kenpoly on Sunday at Kasarani.