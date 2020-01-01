Sofapaka, Gor Mahia, or AFC Leopards to win FKF Shield - Selebwa

The former Ingwe coach believes the three teams have enough quality to do better as compared to other teams

Gilbert Selebwa believes , AFC and stand a chance of winning this year's FKF Shield.

All three teams will be in action this weekend in the second round of the competition in different venues across the country. Sofapaka will be playing minnows Balaji EPZ on Saturday, while Gor Mahia will be against Naivas FC as AFC Leopards tackle Elim FC respectively on Sunday.

The tactician believes the three teams have enough quality as compared to other teams taking part in the competition.

More teams

"It is a competition every team wishes to win to play in the Caf Confederation Cup," Selebwa told Goal on Friday.

" decided to concentrate on the league leaving the three teams to fight for the Shield. AFC Leopards are currently on a good run and they want to win the competition to get back to continental football.

Article continues below

"Former champions Sofapaka will also fight for it because just like Leopards, they want continental football. But they will get stiff competition from Gor Mahia who have been consistent on the pitch in all competitions."

Defending champions FC will play KSG Ogopa on Sunday at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos while 2018 champions will have a relatively easier task against Kenpoly on Sunday at Kasarani.