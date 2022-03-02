Egypt midfielder Elneny: Remembering Afcon final makes me sad

Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny disclosed that he gets sad whenever he remembers their loss to Senegal in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final.

The 29-year-old played in all of the Pharaohs' games in Cameroon as they lost 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw at the end of extra-time.

Despite the heartbreak suffered on February 6, the Arsenal star said the warm welcome they got from Egyptians came as a relief for them.

“The Africa Cup of Nations is always something special, for us and the people in Egypt, for the kids who are waiting for it every two years,” Elneny told the club’s media.

“They were really excited, all my teammates as well - no one had won it one time [personally]. We won the most titles in Africa, we won it seven times. This makes me want to win it at least one time because we reached the final two times but unfortunately, we didn't win.

"Of course, it makes me sad when I remember this game, we gave everything. We got to penalties as well, but we know penalties are just in the hands of the gods. No one knows what is going to happen with penalties.

"When we saw the fans when we got back to Egypt, when I listened to my family, I saw how proud they are of us. This makes us [feel] a little bit nice inside because we were broken after the game."

Elneny, who was named in the Afcon best XI, also praised the team’s strength after playing 120 minutes of football in four consecutive games – including the final.

"I’m really, really proud of my team. [In the knockout stages] we went 120 minutes for three games before the final and this isn’t something I think so many teams can do,” he added.

“There’s no recovery actually, it’s just one day to recover. It’s something I’m really, really proud of my team [for].”

Elneny is back at Arsenal and he is in contention to make his Premier League return after being absent since January 1 when the Gunners visit Watford on Saturday.