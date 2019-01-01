Egypt line up more friendly matches ahead of Kenya showdown

The Pharaohs begin their bid to qualify for the 2021 Afcon finals by hosting the Harambee Stars next month

have lined up more international friendly matches ahead of their opening 2021 qualifier at home against on November 15.

New Pharaohs coach Hossam El-Badry confirmed they have so far approached Djibouti and Liberia as possible practice opponents as they also prepare to face Comoros four days after the Kenya match.

El-Badry’s keenness for extended preparations could be stemming from the fact he has been in charge of only one match as coach.

The record seven-time African champions beat Botswana 1-0 in a friendly match last week in what was their first game since being eliminated from the Afcon finals they hosted in June and July.

“We are already trying to play a new friendly before facing Kenya, specifically on November 8. We have called Djibouti and Liberia to try to play a friendly against one of them,” El-Badry was quoted as saying by Egypt Today.

“Our goal is to try the local players, especially with the difficulty of the professionals participating in that friendly because of their commitment with their clubs.

“We are following all the matches and all the players and we will join players according to our needs to treat the crises.”

The Pharaohs, who last won an Afcon title nine years ago, are seeking to book a ticket to 2021 from Group G, which also includes Togo.

While Egypt are leaving no stone unturned in preparing for the Afcon qualifiers, their opponents Kenya could be content with the friendly matches they played against and Mozambique recently.

After travelling to Egypt, the Harambee Stars host Togo in their second qualifying match.