Egypt Federation’s normalisation committee reveals chain of resolutions

Fifa appointed the five-man committee to oversee affairs in the country following the sudden resignation of members in the past regime

The normalisation committee of the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has revealed the decisions taken in their meeting which held on Wednesday, August 28.

Fifa installed the five-man team, headed by Amr El-Ganainy, on August 20 to take charge of affairs in after officials in the past administration resigned following the nation’s poor performance at the .

Football’s governing body has given the committee until 31 July, 2020 to perform its purpose, while it may be dissolved if their functions are fulfilled before then.

The decisions of the committee’s meeting related to football in are:

- Appointing Gamal El-Ghandour as referees committee head in the place of Samir Mahmoud Othman.

- Postponing pondering the proposal related to a friendly game against in October until new technical staff is appointed for Egypt NT.

- Entrusting a senior lawman to form the disciplinary committee in a way that ensures fairness and transparency.

- Entrusting Mohamed Fadl and Ahmed Abdallah to form an image on hosting the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in November.

- Assigning Gamal Mohamed Ali and acting CEO Walid El-Attar to attend Union of Arab Football Associations meeting in September.

- Safwat El-Nahhas to perform an administrative re-structure to EFA Discuss VAR proposals and attaining the required licenses ahead of applying it as soon as possible.

- Sahar Abdel-Hak to oversee all the women’s team's activities.

Article continues below

- Participation in U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

- Creating a committee to inspect football stadiums and pitches.

- Entrusting Ahmed Abdallah to oversee the Egyptian Olympic national team.