Egypt FA upholds ban on foreign goalkeepers across all leagues

The North African giants are keen on developing home-grown goalkeeping talent by restricting foreign transfers

The Egyptian Football Association has extended the ban on signing foreign goalkeepers across all domestic leagues in the country.

Over a decade ago, the EFA barred clubs from signing foreign goalkeepers in the 2009-10 season while those in Egyptian clubs were not handed extensions at the end of their deals.

The move came after former Egypt coach Hassan Shehata lamented the lack of quality goalkeepers in the country.

The Egyptian FA disclosed the agreement on the extension of the ban was reached after recommendations from clubs and the public. The top-flight clubs were also ordered to register a maximum of five foreign players for the 2020-21 season.

“The Federation decided to continue not to allow foreign goalkeepers in any club in any of the different departments,” a statement from the EFA read.

“As for the registration procedures and instructions for the new season, the Egyptian Football Association decided that each team will be able to register 30 players in all divisions.

“In the Premier League — the first division league — every club will be allowed to register up to five foreign players, while Palestinian players would be treated as Egyptians with a maximum of only one Palestinian player for every club.”

Al Ahly shot-stopper Mohamed El Shenawy is currently the Pharaohs first-choice goalkeeper, and he recently helped the Red Devils reach the Fifa World Cup final in Qatar where they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Bayern Munich.