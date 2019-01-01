Egypt defender Karim Hafez joins Kasımpasa on loan
Egypt defender Karim Hafez has joined Turkish Super Lig side Kasımpasa on loan from Wadi Degla.
The youngster was snapped up by Istanbul Basaksehir on a season-long loan move last summer with an option to make the deal permanent.
However, after failing to secure sufficient playing time with the side, making only four Cup appearances, he decided to terminate the contract.
Hafez then completed a temporary move to the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium outfit on the transfer deadline day.
📢 Kasımpaşamıza Hoş Geldin @karimhafez23 🤝#Kasımpaşa🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/fQj781TB6F— KASIMPAŞA (@kasimpasa) January 31, 2019
Hafez will link up with compatriot Trezeguet, Tunisia defender Syam Ben Youssef, Guinea’s Bengali-Fode Koita and Nigeria’s Atto Abbas.
The former Lens player could make his debut when Kasimpasa