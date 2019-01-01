Egypt defender Ahmed Hegazi crowned West Bromwich Albion Player of the Season
Ahmed Hegazi has been crowned West Bromwich Albion Supporters’ Player of the Season.
The 28-year-old was honoured as the most outstanding player in the 2018-19 campaign by the club supporters during an annual dinner event on Wednesday.
Hegazi has played 40 games for James Shan's side this term including his 37 league matches.
His commanding defensive performances helped West Brom surge to the fourth place in the Championship table with a record of 23 wins and 11 draws in 45 league matches.
The Egypt international will hope to maintain his fine form in the playoff as the Baggies target the last Premier League promotion ticket after Norwich City and Sheffield United.
Hegazi’s Egypt will host the continent for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in June and the Pharaohs have been paired against DR Congo, Zimbabwe and Uganda in Group A.