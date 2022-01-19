'Eguavoen deserves all the accolades' - Twitter reacts to Nigeria's winning streak at Afcon 2021

Football enthusiasts have applauded Nigeria coach Austin Eguavoen for his team's perfect run at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations after their 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau.

Wednesday’s result at the Roumde Adjia Stadium made it three wins out of three games that made the Super Eagles advance into the knockout stage as Group D leaders.

Umar Sadiq and William Troost-Ekong found the back of the net in the second half to see Nigeria past their West African rivals.

Meanwhile, fans expressed their satisfaction with Eguavoen after he made eight changes to his starting XI and still grabbed three points against Guinea-Bissau.

The last time Nigeria won all three games in the group stage at Afcon was in 2006 under the guidance of the 56-year-old coach.

Eguavoen is really doing a great job 👍 — Common Man #EndSars (@PabloMartini11) January 19, 2022

Eguavoen has really improved.



It's clear he likes his CBs ball-playing.



Plus, I think it's clear why Sadiq, with all his drama, starts ahead of Peter Olayinka with due respect to Peter who plays, stars and have won with Slava Prague. — X (@NajAlpharouque) January 19, 2022

Even with 8 changes to the first team, Nigeria played beautifully! Kudos to Eguavoen — 'Toba Ariyo 👷🏗️🚧 (@Toba_Ariyo) January 19, 2022

First eleven superb 👌, second eleven good. Eguavoen, keep the good work. The power of Naija. #BringItOn #NGAGNB — MYKEL マイケル (@Mikkymajor) January 19, 2022

It's good to appreciate Moses Simon and every other player but Coach Augustine Eguavoen deserves a special mention in every discussion.



He has transformed the team into AFCON title favorites💯



A tactical Genius❤️ RT if you agree✊#AFCON2021 #TeamNigeria pic.twitter.com/GQzYMugyKy — Nuel😎 (@Olu_Abiodun01) January 19, 2022

Augustin Eguavoen deserves all the accolades. @thenff, it'll be wise to send the interim Super Eagles 🦅 coach on refresher course possibly to England or Germany. Look what he's done to Nigerians. He has us believing in our darling Super Eagles 🦅 again!🇳🇬 #TeamNigeria — Omeke Martins (@Omeke_martins) January 19, 2022

Perfect Group stage, Great Outing by the players called upon to play today, i totally love the Rotation done by Eguavoen today, prolly only Awaziem is yet to get minutes in this competition due to injury, that's really great for Team Spirit.



SOAR SUPER EAGLES 🇳🇬🦅#TeamNigeria pic.twitter.com/qp1AkMz7Tx — Michael Adégbílé 🇳🇬🧢 (@official_micolo) January 19, 2022

Austin Eguavoen becomes not only the only @NGSuperEagles coach to win all three group games, but first to do it twice#Afcon2021xColin #AFCON2021 — Colin NOT Collins 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@ColinUdoh) January 19, 2022

We haven’t actually conceded a goal in open play. Eguavoen’s team looking impressive so far 🙏🏿🦅🇳🇬 — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) January 19, 2022

Eguavoen is the difference!!! Give him all the flowers 💐 ❤ — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) January 19, 2022

Simon and Ndidi are our best players . Olayinka > Sadiq Umar . #AFCON2021 — edegoodguy (@ederarebreed) January 19, 2022