eFootball: Release date, price, licences & guide to free-to-play PES replacement game

Goal brings you everything you need to know about Konami's bold new venture

eFootball is Konami's rebranded football video game, replacing the old title of Pro Evolution Soccer (also known as PES or, in Japan, Winning Eleven).

Last year's edition of the series was known as eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2021, but the game's developers have dropped the familiar title for a fresh name as they pioneer a whole new approach.

The eFootball game uses a new gameplay engine (Unreal 4) and it will be digital only, meaning no more discs.

To bring you up to speed, Goal takes a look at the new Konami game, its release date, how much it will cost and lots more.

On this page

When is eFootball released?

The new eFootball game is slated for an autumn 2021 launch and it is likely to be a September release date.

A demo of sorts, with a limited number of teams and modes will be rolled out in early autumn and the full game will follow shortly afterwards.

Konami has a history of slipping its game out in advance of EA Sports' FIFA title and with FIFA 22 launching on October 1, we are expecting a mid-to-late September launch for eFootball.

A look back at previous launch dates gives an idea, with eFootball PES 2021 being released on September 15, 2020 and PES 2020 being rolled out on September 10, 2019.

Which platforms & consoles will eFootball be on?

The new eFootball game will be playable on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

It will also be supported on PlayStation 4, Xbox One - so you can enjoy it if you still play an older generation console - and mobile devices (iOS and Android).

Will eFootball be cross-platform?

Yes. Konami has indicated that the game will become completely cross platform "in the near future", meaning that friends will be able to play each other regardless of their console or device.

In an interview with IGN, the game series producer Seitaro Kimura said: "We started planning this move roughly two years ago to coincide with the console generation transition and changes in the market environment.

"I believe that we have already proven that this structure can be successful on mobile. By applying the same model across all platforms, we hope that more football fans will be able to play this game on consoles as well."

The game will also allow for cross-generational games between PS5 and PS4 and Xbox Series X and Xbox One.

How much will eFootball cost?

eFootball will be free-to-play, which means that the basic game will be free to access.

However, gamers will have to pay for premium features if they want them, with in-game micro-transactions expected.

Game modes such as Master League, for example, will be available as premium downloadable content.

Konami has confirmed that the initial game released in early autumn will have no micro-transactions, but they will inevitably be rolled out later.

What team & league licences will eFootball have?

eFootball is expected to launch with a limited number of teams, including Manchester United, Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

According to the official eFootball roadmap, there will be a total of nine playable teams to begin with. They are: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Manchester United, Arsenal, Flamengo, Corinthians, Sao Paulo and River Plate.

Team League Arsenal Premier League Barcelona La Liga Bayern Munich Bundesliga Juventus Serie A (Italy) Manchester United Premier League Corinthians Serie A (Brazil) Flamengo Serie A (Brazil) Sao Paulo Serie A (Brazil) River Plate Argentine Primera Division

Watch the eFootball trailer

Use this link if video doesn't play

Konami unveiled a trailer for the new eFootball game in July 2021 and the six-minute video features gameplay scenes as well as interviews with technical advisers Andres Iniesta and Gerard Pique.

Messi also speaks in the trailer, which shows snippets of what a game between Manchester United and Juventus will look like among other teasers such as the launch roadmap.

You can watch the eFootball trailer in the video above.

