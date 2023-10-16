Edmilson Dove sees red in Mozambique-Nigeria clash as Kaizer Chiefs teammate Ditlhokwe leads Botswana to Eswatini win

Kaizer Chiefs defenders were in action on for their national teams while and a former Amakhosi player dazzled against Russia.

Chiefs defender stars against Eswatini

Dove shown red for Mozambique

Fromer Chiefs player scores against Russia

WHAT HAPPENED: In international friendlies that took place on Monday, Kaizer Chiefs' Edmilson Dove had a day to forget when he was sent off in a match against Nigeria.

His straight red card left the Mambas limping as they played the game with a man less from the 38th minute.

The dreadlocked defender had to watch his side lose 3-2 to the Super Eagles' goals came from Moses Simon, Frank Onyeka and Terem Moffi while Mozambique had their shout through Geny Catamo and Faisal Bangal.

Meanwhile, former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits forward Elias Pelembe was also in the starting line-up as he became one of the oldest African players to represent his country at the age of 39.

AND WHAT ELSE: Another former Chiefs star was in action for his nation as Akumu Agay started for Kenya against Russia as they drew 2-2.

He managed to get on the score-sheet alongside former Cape Town City attacker Masoud Juma, who banged in Kenya's second.

The 33-year-old Agay now plays for Japanese side Sagan Tosu. Mamelodi Sundowns' Brian Onyango was introduced late on in the game as he had a two-minute cameo.

Chiefs defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe was also in action for Botswana as he captained his side to a 2-1 win over Eswatini, a nation which South Africa failed to score against last week. Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana side will take on Ivory Coast on Tuesday evening. Ditlhokwe provided the assist for Botswana's first goal.

WHAT'S NEXT: Dove and Ditlhokwe have been regulars under head coach Molefi Ntseki this season and they are hoping to end the team's eight-year trophy drought.

Onyango, on the other hand, has become a fringe player at Sundowns and he will have to fight to regain his place in the starting line-up.

The defender is unlikely to feature in Sundowns' Carling Knockout Last 16 clash against TS Galaxy due to his long journey from Turkey where Kenya played Russia.