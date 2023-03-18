Eder Militao one of world's best but Real Madrid star not pretty to look at - Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti believes Eder Militao is one of the best centre-backs in the world, but admits the Real Madrid defender is not so handsome.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old has developed into a vital component for the Spanish giants since his arrival in 2019, making 34 appearances in all competitions this season. His displays have convinced Ancelotti that he is one of the best in his position.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I'm a fairly honest guy and for me, he's among the best in the world," Ancelotti told reporters. "He's got it all; he's quick, aggressive, fantastic in one-on-ones, he's strong in the air, good with the ball. He's got one problem and that's the fact he's not always 100% focused, and he's not the prettiest to look at.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Militao joined Madrid from Porto in 2019 and has featured 125 times since then. He has already won the two La Liga and Supercopa de Espana titles as well as the Champions League, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR MADRID? Ancelotti's men take on rivals Barcelona on Sunday at Camp Nou.