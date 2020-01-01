Echesa: Why Sofapaka were punished against Bandari in FKF Premier League

The former international is hopeful Batoto ba Mungu will bounce back to victory against Western Stima

FC team manager Hillary Echesa has stated his team was punished for failing to take their chances against .

Harambee Stars’ winger Abdalla Hassan scored the only goal of the encounter in the 20th minute. The forward took advantage of a loose ball from Willis Obayi and moved to beat Kevin Omondi, who was making his debut for Sofapaka, for the goal.

The former midfielder has pointed out why Batoto ba Mungu started their 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League with a loss.

"This is football and sometimes the unexpected does happen," Echesa told Goal on Sunday.

"We were well prepared and to be honest, we dominated the proceedings from the first to the final whistle. Chances were there, we created many as compared to our hosts.

"But, the difference came in utilizing them; we did not make use of the chances and they used theirs."

The 39-year-old has explained what impact Saturday's loss will have on the 2009 league champions.

"The loss is definitely a wake-up call to all the players," Echesa, who also played for continued.

"It means they have to work harder and better to get a win in our next game at home against .

"The game [versus Western Stima] is a must-win for us. With the way we played at Mbaraki, I am confident we will get it."

Meanwhile, two other matches were played on Saturday as the Kenyan top-tier officially kicked off for the first time since March.

At Kasarani Stadium, AFC managed to get maximum points after coming from a goal down to beat FC 2-1.

A blunder in the midfield after 22 minutes allowed the Ruaraka-based side to steal the ball and David Majak kept his cool to score his first goal of the season.

The goal did little to dent Ingwe's ambition of getting a positive result from the game. In the 26th minute, they were back on level terms courtesy of defender Robinson Kamura.

The 11-time champions looked unsettled and struggled at times to get the better of Ingwe.

It was no surprise when they conceded a penalty in the 34th minute and Elvis Rupia capitalized on it to give his team a lead for the first time.

Kakamega also defeated by a solitary goal at Mumias Complex, with David Odhiambo scoring.