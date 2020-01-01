Echesa: Sofapaka team manager reveals poor start cost club

The former Kenya international hints at plans the management has put in place for next season

Team Manager Hillary Echesa believes poor start to the season has been their main undoing.

Batoto ba Mungu have recently been struggling to match their rivals on the pitch despite announcing their arrival in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) in 2009 with a title-winning campaign.

"The problem has been on our start, it has not been the best and we end up paying the price," Echesa told Goal on Thursday.

"For example, look at the last two seasons; in the 2018/19 season, we had [Melis] Medo. It was a poor start for us and it affected the team. He was dismissed and [John] Baraza came in and the team started performing, but we could not catch-up with the leaders.

"Then we had [Divaldo] Alves who came in at the beginning of the 2019/20 season, but once again, he did not help us get the desired start to the season and he later left.

"Once again, Baraza had to come in and help us, but we did not get to the position we wanted because of the suspension of the league brought about by Covid-19.

"This time around we believe it will be a different case."

The 38-year-old former international has also pointed out struggles in the rear department.

"Our goalkeeping area has not been stable as well, we have struggled to get consistency," Echesa revealed.

"However, we believe it has been addressed and the department will be stronger.

"The club will bring in some new but quality players to strengthen the team and ensure we are competent next season. We do not want to be participants, but competitors."

In an earlier interview, Batoto ba Mungu President Elly Kalekwa claimed they are eyeing the services of Harambee Stars defender Musa Mohammed.

Mohammed is currently a free agent after his two-year contract with Nkana FC of Zambia came to a close at the start of June.

The Batoto ba Mungu boss told Goal they will not mind going for the services of the player, who captained and won the KPL title with .

"It is not an open secret that Sofapaka have always wanted to sign Musa [Mohammed], since we engaged him last season before he left for Zambia," Kalekwa stated.

"I am informed he is now a free agent after ending his contract with Nkana but we have not reached out or talked to him, we will talk to him when the right time comes, he is a good player, who can fit in well into our squad and give us the leadership quality that we want in the team."