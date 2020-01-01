Echesa: Former Simba SC player recalls how he silenced Yanga SC fans

The veteran midfielder stated scoring the winning goal for Wekundu wa Msimbazi remains his best moment

Former international Hillary Echesa has revealed scoring a winning goal for Simba SC against Yanga SC in the 2009/2010 season was the best moment of his football career which lasted more than two decades.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi went on to win 20 matches, drew twice and lost none in the season in question.

"The Kariakoo Derby-winning goal on April 18, 2010, remains my best moment on the pitch," Echesa told Goal on Monday.

More teams

"In , the biggest match is always between Yanga and Simba and as usual, the fans had filled the stadium cheering their respective teams.

"Yanga fans were expecting to avenge the 1-0 loss suffered in the first round.

"I remember, the match was tied 3-3 and it was seemingly headed for a draw. Jerry Tegete had scored a brace for the hosts with Uhuru Suleiman, Musa Hassan scoring [a brace] for us.

"Tegete had scored his second goal in the 88th minute and many expected the game to end in a draw. However, we were determined to get a winner and in added minutes, I managed to score what turned out to be the winner."

The 38-year-old also recalled the atmosphere in the stadium after scoring the fourth goal for the Msimbazi-based side.

"It was unbelievable! The fans went into a frenzy! I even forgot my yellow card and removed my jersey in celebration and it warranted me the second caution and I was sent off," Echesa said while laughing.

“At the other end, Yanga fans went dead silent; a few seconds before the goal, they were on top of their voices, mocking Simba fans, but I managed to silence them. The world turned against them in an instant and others started leaving.

"However, I do not regret [the red card], it was worth it because giving the fans maximum points against your rival is the best gift ever. To make it sweeter, we scored in the added minutes and finished the season unbeaten."

The now team manager also revealed the impact the game had on his career.

Article continues below

"I became an instant hero and the fans remember me to date; because of that goal," he concluded.