Echesa: Former Kenya international regrets choosing military over Afcon

The former midfielder has also advised players on the importance of training amidst these Covid-19 times

Hillary Echesa has revealed he regrets choosing military training over the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations held in .

The midfielder was part of Harambee Stars during the campaign led by the then coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee, and eventually made a return to Africa's elite competition for the first time since 1992. The now 38-year-old was assured of his place in the team, when things changed.

"I had played in all the qualifiers during the 2004 campaign," the Nakuru born Echesa told Goal.

"My place in the national team was guaranteed and I was set to be part of the team in Afcon which was to be held in North Africa. It is during the period I received my invitation to military training and I chose to go, something I regret to date."

Kenya went on to finish third in Group B behind leaders Mali and , with Burkina Faso finishing bottom. It was at the same tournament Harambee Stars won their first-ever match in Afcon after defeating Burkina Faso 3-0.

They had lost to Mali and Senegal 3-1 and 3-0 respectively.

"I wish I knew it was my only chance to play in Afcon which is a dream to any player," Echesa continued.

"If I find myself in the same situation, I will not hesitate to make the right choice; go to Afcon."

The now team manager has also advised players on what to do during these tough Covid-19 times.

"It is good to continue with training at home since it will make it easier for them when they get back with their respective teams.

"It is not easy and that is understandable, but for the sake of their career, they have no option but to continue pushing harder. There is nothing that can come on a silver plate, it has to be worked for."

Kenya was the first country in the East African region to end the season and declare champions, who were topping the 17-team league table, while Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United were promoted.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to address the nation on Saturday when the current 21-day curfew elapses.