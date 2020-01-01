Ebuehi: On-loan Benfica right-back reflects two-year injury layoff

The Nigeria international is looking to continue from where he stopped after recovering from a difficult injury problem

On-loan right-back Tyronne Ebuehi is delighted to bounce back after suffering a knee injury which kept him out of action for two years.

The 24-year-old defender teamed up with the Estadio da Luz outfit following his standout performances for at the 2018 World Cup in .

The Super Eagles right-back, however, ruptured his cruciate knee ligaments in July 2018 which has prevented him from playing a competitive game for the Eagles.

More teams

Ebuehi has now recovered from the injury problem and subsequently returned to the , where he was born, joining Twente this summer on a season-long loan.

"It's been a long period out and a hard time for me. Of course, questions like 'could this be the end?' can pop up from time to time," Ebuehi told BBC Sport.

"You sometimes hear that with this type of major injuries players never return to the same level they were before the injury.

"It was difficult in the beginning I can't lie about that. To be away from the only country you have ever known, where you're born and away from your family and friends. You feel alone knowing it was just no longer possible for them to just pass by.

"It's changed me a lot. Not only as a player but as a person. Away in another country being alone. Sometimes it's like unseen tears of frustration because of the mental pain.

"Like I always tell my family and friends now, that I'm thankful to God for this type of hard lessons sometimes in life.

"It really made me aware of a lot of things, like how to take care of my body now. How things can happen in football, how to deal with them. I'm thankful for the lessons that God gave me.

"Going forward in my career, I know how to take care of myself and what's good for me, how to handle any future injuries, hopefully, it will not happen.

"I missed the entire 2018/19 season because of this difficult injury, but I'm happy that I'm fit now and I'm thankful that I am able to play the game that I love again.

"Twente have given me the chance to show that the last two years was unfortunate bad luck. It would be convenient for some people to write me off but others know better."

"I know the type of person and player that I am. I've always been that person and player that works hard, always did extra and a bit more than my teammates.

"So once I suffered this injury, it was the same mindset that I retained to enable me to get back stronger from my injury. Yes, things didn't go the way they should've gone for me, it took a long time.

"But one thing I've always been doing these last two years was to keep working hard. That's how I was raised and taught by my parents.

Article continues below

"From the start of the year, I have invested so much in myself to be as fit as possible. My family and friends supported me by coming around as much as possible. I'm thankful for having them in my life. This situation makes you appreciate life.

Ebuehi could make his long-awaited return to competitive football when Twente take on Fortuna Sittard in their opening game of the season on September 12.