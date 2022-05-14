Ebou Adams: Cardiff City seal signing of Gambia star from Forest Green Rovers

Cardiff City have confirmed the acquisition of midfielder Ebou Adams from Forest Green Rovers.

The EFL Championship outfit have announced the 26-year-old Gambia international has penned a three-year contract and becomes their first summer signing ahead of the 2022-23 season.

“We are delighted to announce that Ebou Adams has agreed a three-year deal to join the Bluebirds, subject to clearance,” the club confirmed on their official website.

“The midfielder links up with Cardiff having spent three seasons with Forest Green Rovers, playing a key part in the side who won the League Two title in 2021-22.

“Adams, who joins the Bluebirds officially from July 1, 2022, at the conclusion of his current deal, is a Gambia international, who appeared for his country at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations. He has 11 caps so far on the international stage.”

Adams has come out to explain why he decided to join the Bluebirds.

“I’m excited and I can’t wait to get started,” Adam told Cardiff City TV as quoted by the same portal. “I spoke to the manager and I was delighted with his plans, and I just wanted to be involved.

“We spoke about the style of football we would be playing, and it is a style I really like. Hopefully, I can be part of the team that takes Cardiff City back to where they belong.

“I’m an all-round midfielder. The fans can expect 110% from me and for me to play with a smile on my face.”

City boss Steve Morison believes Adams will bring athleticism and energy to his side ahead of the new campaign.

“Ebou’s going to bring athleticism and energy. He’s really good on the ball. He's been a top, top player for Forest Green for a number of years,” Morison said. “I said I was going to change the dynamic of the group. I wanted to change what you see from the player's characteristic wise and he fits the bill.

“It is the right time for him to step up to the Championship. It’s a big step for him, but he’s buzzing, we’re buzzing and we’re looking forward to seeing him out there.

Article continues below

“We’re really pleased to get it over the line.”

Born in England to Gambian parents, Adams debuted for the Gambia in November 2017 against Morocco. He was in the squad for the last Afcon edition in Cameroon, where the Scorpions lost in the quarter-finals against the Indomitable Lions.