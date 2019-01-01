Eberechi Eze’s effort not enough to save QPR from Barnsley defeat

Despite the impressive showing of the Anglo-Nigerian, Mark Warburton’s men failed to avoid defeat at Oakwell Stadium

Eberechi Eze featured prominently as Queens Park lost 5-3 against Barnsley in Saturday’s Championship game.

The 21-year-old made his 22nd league appearance in the encounter and gave a good account of himself despite his side losing at Oakwell Stadium.

The Anglo-Nigerian fired two shots, with one hitting the target and completed two dribbles in his quest to help extend their winning run after back-to-back victories against and .

Conor Chaplin’s hat-trick and strikes from Cauley Woodrow and Bambo Diaby rendered Luke Amos’ brace and a late effort from Ilias Chair a mere consolation.

The loss saw Mark Warburton’s men drop to 13th on the Championship table with 31 points from 22 games.

Eze, who has nine league goals this season, will hope to inspire his side back to winning ways when they take on Charlton Athletic in their next league game on December 21.