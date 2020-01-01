East Bengal's Mario Rivera - We can win the I-League

The new East Bengal manager is hopeful of turning things around at the club...

After a disappointing outing against the in their last match, will hope to turn things around under new Spanish coach Mario Rivera against on Friday.

The Red and Golds are currently struggling in the seventh position on the league table and they have to start winning matches on a regular basis if they want to keep their title hopes alive.

Aizawl FC too are struggling in this season. They are currently three places behind the Kolkata-based club and when Rivera was asked if Aizawl was the perfect side to face at this point of the time, he replied, “There is no perfect opponent to play. The main thing is our team. The important thing is that our team get good performance. If we perform well then we don’t need to worry about the opponent.”

The former assistant to Alejandro Menendez praised his players and suggested that he believed in their abilities. They just need to implement his ideas on the pitch and everything will fall into place.

“I find this team has a very good attitude. They want to play, they want to fight. After two or three practices we have seen that the team is getting new things very well. They believe in themselves and are more motivated. They are training with high intensity. They have a very good physical condition. If we play as per our idea of playing, the team will change and they will continue to play well.”

Goal-scoring has been a huge problem for the Red and Golds but Rivera suggested that luck has not been favouring his players. He also went on to say that he still believes the same set of players can win the for the club this season.

“If we create chances then there is no problem. The real problem is if you can’t create the chances. Sometimes players need only one chance to score and sometimes 10 chances. But this is normal in football. If you start scoring more things will change.

If it is mathematically possible to win the I-League, we will fight for it. If in the first leg we have this gap, in the second leg we will come back. We can win the I-League with the same set of players.”