EA Sports FC 24 set to feature Ballon d'Or for first time as football video game begins post-FIFA era

EA Sports is all set to include the Ballon d'Or award as a new feature in their newly launched game EA Sports FC 24.

EA Sports FC 24 to feature Ballon d'Or

A new video game to be launched by EA Sports

Ended partnership with FIFA last year

WHAT HAPPENED? After parting ways with long-standing partners FIFA in 2022, EA Sports are now launching a rebranded new football video game named EA Sports FC 24. Among several new features, the new game will also have the Ballon d'Or award.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Among several new features in the EA Sports FC 24 game, the introduction of the Ballon d'Or will surely catch the imagination of gamers and fans. The entire end-of-the-year Ballon d'Or ceremony will feature in the game.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? A release date for EA Sports FC 24 has not yet been confirmed, but we expect the new game to follow tradition and launch in the autumn of 2023. The prices of the new game are also yet to be confirmed.