Dylan Kerr urges Gor Mahia to stop begging for help and making false promises

In the draw conducted on Monday, the Kenyan champions will visit Algeria, Angola and Egypt to face their respective rivals

Dylan Kerr wants Gor Mahia to use the experience of last year to perform well at the group stages of Caf Confederation Cup.

K’Ogalo made it to the group stages on Sunday after securing a barren draw away against New Star of Cameroon to win 2-1 on aggregate, and will be aiming to do better and reach at least the quarter-finals of the competition.

Last season, the team was paired with Tanzanian side Yanga SC, USM Algiers of Algeria and Rayon Sports of Rwanda where two wins, two draws and the same number of defeats sent them crushing out.

This year, they have been pooled in a tough Group D that comprises Egyptian side Zamalek FC in Group D alongside NA Hussein from Algeria and Petro Atletico of Angola.

Use the experience of last year to do things right don’t make false promises don’t go begging to government make the players HAPPY ........ — Dylan Kerr (@legend3) January 21, 2019

Reacting to the draw on Twitter, Kerr, who helped the team reach the same stage last year before resigning to take charge at Black Leopards of South Africa, says Gor Mahia can only make a mark if they use the experience from the last edition and also stop making false promises to the players.

Gor Mahia under coach Hassan Oktay, will host five-time African champions Zamalek in their opening group game on February 3, before visiting Angolan side Petro Atletico in their second match on February 13.

The third round will see K'Ogalo welcome home Algerian outfit Hussein Dey on February 24 and then travel to the North African country to play the side in the return leg on March 3.

The Kenyan champions will face an away trip to Zamalek on March 10, before the final round on March 17 against Petro Atletico of Angola. The top two teams in each group will advance to the quarters, whose draw will be held on March 20.

Group A: Hassania Agadir, Otoho d'Oyo, RS Berkane, Raja CA; Group B: Etoile Sahel, Enugu Rangers, Salitas FC, CS Sfaxien; Group C: ZESCO United, Al Hilal Omdurman, Asante Kotoko SC, Nkana FC; Group D: Gor Mahia FC, NA Hussein Dey, Petro Atletico and Zamalek SC.