Dylan Kerr to Gor Mahia FC: Pay me my KPL bonuses and October salary

The Briton coach left the Kenyan champions last season after winning two titles to sign for Black Leopards of South Africa

Ex- coach Dylan Kerr is demanding the club to honour their promise and pay him outstanding bonuses and October salary.

The Briton coach, who won two titles with Gor Mahia and also was credited to have guided the team to the Group stages of Caf Confederation Cup last season, now says the bonuses and salary for October are long overdue.

“It is a fact that they should pay my KPL bonuses for winning two titles and October salary and that is all I am asking from them,” Kerr, who currently handles Black in , told Goal in an interview.

Kerr has also dismissed claims that he walked out of Gor Mahia to sign for the South African side. “I never abandoned Gor Mahia. I left because I didn’t have a contract and it was never offered to me, it was a football decision to leave.

"If they had tied me to a contract, I would never have walked away. I have never walked out of a club if I have a contract with them.”

Kerr also insisted that he is delighted that the team is doing very well in the Caf Confederation Cup adding that he has never been critical of the team.

“I have never been critical of the coach or the staff at Gor Mahia and I am very delighted they are doing well especially in Caf competition and as always I want my former clubs to be successful.”

K’Ogalo will take on Hussein Dey from in their third Group D match on Sunday. A win for the Kenyan champions will take their tally of points in Group D to six meaning they might move top of the table.