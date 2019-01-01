Dylan Kerr speaks on coaching Kenyan giants Gor Mahia and African football

The Briton now claims that a former coach with K'Ogalo was almost set on fire by the fans owing to poor results

Former coach Dylan Kerr claims that the state of some football pitches in are so dangerous that ‘you can’t even dare walk your pet dog on them’.

Kerr left the Kenyan Premier League for a stint in and despite having much of his coaching success in the continent, the Briton now reveals that his first stint with South African side Arcadia Shepherds was punctuated by voodoo practices.

“In my first training session, they stood me in a big bath, naked except for my boots. They cut three chicken heads off and threw them at me. That was my welcome to South African football.

“I had to stand still until the blood hit my boots. They believed in juju and I was there, covered in chicken blood,” Kerr told The Sun in an interview.

In Kenya, the 52-year old, who won back to back titles with Gor Mahia, claims that K’Ogalo fans at one point threatened to burn players inside the team bus after they lost three consecutive matches.

“We never had issues with fans because we were winning. But the previous coach lost three games on the run and they tried to burn the bus with the players in it! They smashed all the windows.”

Kerr says that he worked under dehumanizing conditions and had to literally walk house to house begging for his players to honor league matches once they went on strike over nonpayment of salaries and allowances.

Article continues below

“In my last six games, my players downed tools. Once I had to knock on doors, begging players to fulfill the fixture. But they would go on the pitch and lose because they weren't being paid. I understood but it was frustrating.

On the Kenyan pitches, Kerr said, “It was horrendous. You wouldn't walk your dogs on some fields we played on and yet that was the Kenyan Premier League.”

Kerr left Gor Mahia to take over at Black in South Africa.