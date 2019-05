Dylan Kerr reportedly resigns as head coach of Black Leopards

The former Gor Mahia mentor helped Lidoda Duvha avoid relegation after joining the club toward the end of 2018

Black head coach Dylan Kerr has reportedly left the club after tendering his resignation letter on Tuesday.

The news of Kerr's apparent departure became public knowledge on Thursday night, with quotes attributed to Leopards chairman David Thidiela doing the rounds across different media platforms.

More to follow...