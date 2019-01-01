Dylan Kerr: If I ever return to Kenya, then I can only coach Gor Mahia

The English coach maintains his love for the Kenyan champions despite reports linking him with a move to promoted side Wazito

Dylan Kerr has dismissed reports linking him to newly promoted side Wazito FC.

The English coach is currently enjoying holiday back home, but reports back in have linked him with a move to Wazito, who won the National Super League (NSL) on Sunday to earn direct promotion to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) alongside second-placed Kisumu All-Stars.

Kerr, who won the league title with in the 2017/18 season, is currently jobless after resigning as the coach for Black in at the end of last season.

“I have not been approached by anyone from Kenya,” Kerr told Goal in an interview.

“If it means coming back to Kenya, then I have to go to Gor Mahia. That is the team that I love in Kenya and will only return to coach them but not any other team.

“It is always nice to be considered by teams from Kenya because that shows I did a good job while working at Gor Mahia but for now, I have not been approached.”

Article continues below

The exit of Kerr from K’Ogalo paved way for Cypriot coach Hassan Oktay, who went on to win a record 18th KPL title with two matches to spare, and also helped the side to reach the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup for the first time in history.

Wazito, who are owned by Dubai-based tycoon Ricardo Badoer, will be seeking to win the title on their return to the top-flight and have already been linked with a number of big signings.

Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava is among the players in the radar for the side, while Goal understands they have already beaten AFC Leopards to the signature of Sony Sugar striker Derrick Otanga.