Dylan Kerr: Gor Mahia have signed a good keeper in Robert Mapigano

The former K’Ogalo coach speaks highly of the new signing by the Kenyan champions, as they get ready for the new season

Dylan Kerr has revealed have pulled off one of the best transfers this window after signing keeper Robert Mapigano from Singida United.

The former Simba SC custodian has signed for the Kenyan champions on a three-year contract and is expected to fight for a starting role alongside first-choice Boniface Oluoch, Fredrick Odhiambo and Shaban Odhoji.

Reacting to the new signing, Kerr, who coached the keeper at Simba SC in told Goal, “He (Mapigano) is a good and young keeper. Someone who will definitely help the club.

“He has a great attitude, very enthusiastic and with the right coaching he enjoyed with Iddi {while at Simba SC} and now what he will get at Gor Mahia under Willis Ochieng’, he will become even a better keeper.

“He would have been a national team keeper for Tanzania by now had I got the chance to work with him more but then I was not given the same with Simba SC.”

Kerr guided Gor Mahia to the title in the 2017 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season but he later opted to resign and join Black in , whom he also quit at the end of last season.

K’Ogalo are striving to beef up their squad as they prepare to defend the KPL title when the new season gets underway on August 31, and also participate in the Caf .

Gor Mahia have already lost two key players this season – Francis Kahata to Simba SC of Tanzania and Jacques Tuyisenge to Petro Atletico of Angola.

So far they have signed five new players - Tobias Otieno, Abdalla Shura, Elvis Ronack, Curtis Wekesa, and Dennis Oalo – for the new season.