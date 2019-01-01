Durand Cup 2019: Kibu Vicuna - Mohun Bagan controlled the game

A brace from Salva Chamorro within the first quarter of the game helped boost confidence according to the Bagan coach...

Two goals from 's newest recruit Salva Chamorro helped Kibu Vicuna taste victory in his first official game in charge of the Mariners. The Green and Maroons defeated city rivals Mohammedan 2-0 in the curtain-raiser of the 2019 Durand Cup on Friday.



The Spanish coach conceded that having four of his compatriots on the pitch helped the team deliver a successful outing in their first game of the 2019-20 season. "Yes, of course, it helps (to have Spanish players in the team)," he said.



"We play the same style of football. But the most important is the Indian players. The foreigners are supporting them. It’s important that we communicate well in the field and speak the same language (of football)," he said after his first taste of competitive football at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.



"I want to congratulate the supporters who came here. It was a fantastic atmosphere in the stadium. It was the first match and during the upcoming games, we will get fitter physically. We have some things to improve and yet there were some positives from the match."



With games approaching thick and fast as Mohun Bagan simultaneously begin their Calcutta Football League campaign next week, Vicuna wishes to see fitter players on the field. "The best teams in the world always improve. We played well with the ball. We controlled the game. Even in the second half, we were more dominant although we didn’t go to score more goals. But it was a risk that was not worth taking."



Talking about the game against the Black Panthers, he added, "We were concentrating hard from the pre-season. It helped that we scored in the first few minutes. It gives more confidence. We did not create too many chances but we were efficient in controlling the game."