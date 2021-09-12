Durand Cup 2021: Hyderabad FC mark tournament debut in style, Gokulam Kerala pick a point

The Nizams recorded the biggest win of the Durand Cup 2021 so far while the defending champions rallied back to pick a point

Hyderabad FC made a brilliant start to their Durand Cup 2021 campaign as they defeated Assam Riffles 5-0, whereas Gokulam Kerala managed a 2-2 draw against Army Red, on Sunday.

With either of Army Red, Hyderabad and Gokulam Kerala still with a chance to progress from Group D, Sunday's loss meant elimination for Assam Riffles.

Hyderabad FC thrash Assam Riffles

Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC recorded a 5-0 win over Assam Riffles at the Mohun Bagan stadium in Kolkata.

Four of the five goals were scored in the first half though Abdul Rabeeh (7'), Lalchungnunga Chhangte (18'), Rohlupuia (21') and Arun Kabrabam (27') with Chhangte (87') completing his brace in the second half.

Rabeeh and Chhangte turned providers for each other in the opening two goals for Hyderabad, with the latter also providing the assist for Rohlupuia's header from six yards. Kabrabam scored from a tap in with Chhangte adding another from a well-taken free-kick later on.

The defeat, after the 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Army Red, meant the end of the road for the regimental side in the 130th edition of the Durand Cup.

Gokulam Kerala rally back to a draw

Gokulam Kerala began their title defense with a 1-1 draw against Army Red football team at the Kalyani Stadium.

Although Rahim Osumanu (9') gave the I-League team an early lead, the Malabarians found themselves trailing by a goal at half-time with Jain P. (30') and Bikash Thapa (43') on target for the Army men. It was until they 70th minute that Sharif M Mohammad scored from the spot to earn his side a point.

Osumanu broke the deadlock with a screamer from distance but the Ghanian forward would not make the best of the chances that befell him later.

Article continues below

Gokulam were also dealt with a blow when goalkeeper Rakshit Dagar had to be replaced by Ajmal PA after the former had a nasty collission against Mukesh Kumar of the opposite team, moments before Jain P scored the equaliser and Thapa made it 1-2 in favour of Army Red.

Mohammad missed the first real chance of the second half before making amends by converting from the penalty spot.