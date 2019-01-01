Dupuis unsure about future as Madagascar head coach
Nicolas Dupuis will have to wait to learn about his future as head coach of the Madagascar national team, following the expiration of his contract in July.
The French tactician led the Indian Ocean nation to their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations appearance in Egypt, going on to finish top of Group B, before exiting the tournament in the quarter-finals.
Despite surpassing expectations in Egypt with the Barea, Dupuis has revealed that he’s yet to be offered a new deal.
“It is no longer in my hands. We've had a remarkable and incredible time together in Madagascar," he is quoted as saying according to the BBC.
"I understand the situation (within the federation), so this is out of my hands and I cannot say more than that."
Dupuis, up until the expiration of his contract, has doubled as the manager of the Madagascar national team and an amateur French-based club known as Fleury 91.