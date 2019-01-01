Duo return to boost Sony Sugar ahead of AFC Leopards showdown

The only player who is set to miss the match against Ingwe is defender Robert Ayala, who is still nursing an injury

has received a major boost with two players set to return to face AFC in a Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

Derrick Otanga who was ruled out of the previous match against Posta , has returned and will be in contention to face visiting Ingwe. Goalkeeper Samuel Njau is also available after his two-match suspension has come to an end.

Njau was serving the suspension after he was shown a straight red card in their match against in Kisumu, which meant he sat out Sony Sugar's matches against and . The Millers won both encounters 2-1.

“We have Otanga back from injury and of course Njau who was red carded in Kisumu against Gor Mahia. It is only Ayala who is still out injured,” Sony Sugar Media Liaison officer Rodgers Odhiambo told Goal.

Matches between Sony Sugar and AFC Leopards have ended 1-0 five times in the last six matches. The only time a different margin was registered was at the time Leopards won 2-0 last season.

Ingwe, 11th on the KPL log, won consecutive matches against Sugar and before Kakamega forced them to a 1-1 draw.