Dunga to miss Vllaznia Shkoder vs Partizani Tirana showdown due to permit issues

The club has confirmed the striker has to travel back to the country and apply again for the crucial document that will allow him to reside in Albania

Vllaznia Shkoder have confirmed international Ismael Dunga will miss their Sunday Premier League game against Partizani Tirana.

The forward, who scored during their last game against Kastioti Kruje when they picked up a 3-2 win, is expected to travel to the country and sort issues with his passport at the immigration department.

“Dunga will be a very big miss for us when we shall face Partizani Tirana during the weekend especially given the good form he has had,” Vllaznia Shkoder announced.

More teams

“He is going to miss the game due to matters around his expired permit and passport in Albania and so he has to travel back to Kenya and start the procedure of getting a new passport before applying for the residence permit again.”

Dunga is among the Kenyan players playing in Europe and boasts of experience having played for a number of clubs in different countries.

The former and forward joined Vllaznia Shkoder from KF Tirana in 2020. He had joined KF Tirana in 2019 from another Albanian club Luftetari, where, from 2018 to mid-2019, he played in 24 matches and scored seven goals.

The 27-year-old forward played for Greek side Acharnaikos between 2016 and 2017, featured in seven matches, and scored three goals before he moved to and signed for Raja Beni Mellal.

From Raja Beni Mellal, Dunga signed for the City of Lusaka in 2017, and in 2018 he left for Napsa Stars FC, another Zambian side.

On November 25, Dunga and Vllaznia Shkoder will be up against Teuta Durres away before hosting Kukesi four days later.

Article continues below

Vllaznia Shkoder is the association football branch of the Vllaznia Sports Club, which was founded over 100 years ago. It is also the oldest club in Albania, and have competed in every edition of Kategoria Superiore since 1930, which is the top tier of football in Albania, besides the 1956-57, 1961-62, and 2018-19 seasons.

Although he has been largely overlooked when it comes to the national team duties, different clubs have always come for his services and Vllaznia Shkoder is his 11th employer.

He has also played for Nakumatt and Congo United before he started his journey with foreign clubs four years ago.