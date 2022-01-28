Dunga: Kenya forward completes Kamatamare Sanuki loan deal from Sagan Tosu

Kenya international Ismael Dunga has completed a loan move to Japan's third-tier side Kamatamare Sanuki from J1 League outfit, Sagan Tosu.

Dunga has made the move after he struggled for game time at Sagan Tosu, a club he joined in January 2021, and his loan deal with the lower side will end on December 3, 2022.

He will not be eligible to play against Sagan Tosu should the two sides meet in domestic competitions.

The move has now quelled speculation that the forward was set for a return to Tusker after he was seen training with the Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions.

The 28-year-old is among Kenyan footballers who have gained massive experience as he has featured for different clubs on different continents.

The former Sony Sugar and Tusker forward joined Vllaznia Shkoder from KF Tirana in 2020. He had joined KF Tirana in 2019 from another Albanian club, Luftetari, where, from 2018 to mid-2019, he played in 24 matches and scored seven goals.

The forward played for Greek side Acharnaikos between 2016 and 2017, featuring in seven matches, and scoring three goals before he moved to Morocco and signed for Raja Beni Mellal.

From Raja Beni Mellal, Dunga signed for the City of Lusaka in 2017, and in 2018 he left for Napsa Stars FC, another Zambian side.

He has also played for Nakumatt and Congo United in Kenya before he started on a journey across foreign clubs in 2016.

Article continues below

Dunga struggled in the Japanese top-tier where his compatriot, Michael Olunga, made his name while turning out for Kashiwa Reysol. In 2020, the Harambee Stars captain was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the J1-League.

The striker became the first African MVP in the league and the eighth player to claim that award as well as the Golden Boot - after he scored 28 goals in 34 matches - in the same season as he stood out for Kashiwa Reysol.

His exploits saw him get a lucrative deal with Qatar's Al Duhail SC, where he has continued to show his prowess in front of goal, both in domestic competitions and in the AFC Champions League.