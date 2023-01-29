Dundee United vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Celtic will look to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 13 matches when they face Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.
Dundee, on the other hand, have won just two matches in their last five league appearances and are currently languishing in the relegation zone with just 20 points from 21 matches.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, US and India as well as how to stream it live online.
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Dundee United vs Celtic: date & kick-off time
Game:
Dundee United vs Celtic
Date:
January 29, 2023
Kick-off:
4:00 pm GMT / 11:00 am ET / 9:30 pm IST
Venue:
Tannadice Park, Dundee
How to watch Dundee United vs Celtic on TV & live stream online
In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be broadcast on Sky Sports and can be streamed on Sky Go.
In the United States (US), the match will not be broadcast but you can watch it on Celtic TV.
In India, the match will not be broadcast.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
N/A
Celtic TV
UK
Sky Sports
Sky Go
India
N/A
N/A
Celtic team news and squad
Ange Postecoglou confirmed before the game that Cameron Carter-Vickers and Greg Taylor have returned to training after missing out on recent matches due to injury.
Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Starfelt, Kobayashi, Bernabei; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Abada, Furuhashi, Jota
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Hart, Bain, Siegrist, Hazard
Defenders
Starfelt, Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Bernabei, Juranovic, Kobayashi. Montgomery, Taylor
Midfielders
Mooy, Turnbull, Ideguchi, Abildgaard, O'Riley, Robertson, Hatate, Forrest, McGregor
Forwards
Furuhashi, Abada, Maeda, Jota
Dundee United team news and squad
Liam Fox has no major injury concerns in his squad going into this clash and will be fielding his strongest possible lineup.
Dundee United Possible XI: Birighitti; Smith, Edwards, McMann, Freeman, Behich; Sibbald, Djoum, Harkes, Middleton; Fletcher
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Birighitti, Newman
Defenders
Smith, McMann, Mulgrew, Edwards, Behich, Freeman
Midfielders
Graham, Pawlett, Niskanen, Djoum, Sibbald, Middleton, McGrath, Levitt, Harkes, Cudjoe, Caves, Thomson, Moore
Forwards
Fletcher, Anaku, Watt, MacLeod