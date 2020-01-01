Duncan Otieno: 'A pleasure to be back in Zambia' - AFC Leopards player set for Lusaka Dynamos move

The 26-year-old had recently signed a two-year contract with 13-time Kenyan Premier League champions Ingwe

midfielder Duncan Otieno is in Zambia to seal a move to top-flight outfit Lusaka Dynamos.

A couple of days ago, the 26-year-old was among the players unveiled at Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League side AFC . The versatile player has confirmed the new development and has set his eyes on playing in Zambia once again.

"It is true I am in Zambia and close to signing a contract with Lusaka Dynamos," Otieno told Goal on Saturday morning.

"We have agreed on most things and we will be finalizing the length of the contract today [Saturday]. It is a good team and it will be a pleasure playing in the Zambian league once again."

On November 1, Ingwe confirmed Otieno has returned to the club he left in 2018 for Zambian Super League side Nkana FC with a two-year contract. The midfielder was the second player to have been confirmed by the club on Sunday after Peter Thiong’os deal.

He was part of AFC Leopards' pre-season squad which faced and lost to the National Super League side Shabana FC during the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Gusii Stadium on October 10. They thereafter proceeded to Elgeyo Marakwet County for a 10-day training period where Otieno and his teammates played against Kapenguria Heroes FC on two occasions.

"I have followed due procedure and Leopards are aware that I am in Zambia to seal my move to Lusaka Dynamos," Otieno continued.

When reached for comment, AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda denied having knowledge of the player's move.

"Currently I am out of Nairobi and I do not have details on what is happening," Shikanda told Goal.

"I will have full information when I get back to the city."

Apart from Thiong’o and Otieno, AFC Leopards signed Burundian Bienvenue Shaka from Tunisian top division side Etoile Sportif du Sahel where he had spent two years.

Goalkeeper John Oyemba arrived on a two-year deal after he had left and his arrival is expected to strengthen the department that performed well under Benjamin Ochan – who kept 15 clean sheets in 21 matches - in the cancelled 2019/20 season.

Harrison Mwendwa was also signed for two years from Kariobangi Sharks as well as midfielder Fabrice Mugheni who arrived from Rayon Sports.

Ochan and Collins Shichenje are the players who have already extended their contracts with the 13-time Premier League winners.